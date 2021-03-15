Rochester fully prepared for this snowstorm

ROCHESTER, Minn- Right when many Minnesotans thought we were done, another snowstorm arrived in Rochester. The snow piled up throughout Monday. When it falls, it's public works job to clear the roads. Dan Plizga, the city's infrastructure maintenance supervisor, watched this storm closely.

"Preparations started last Friday," explained Plizga. "They were saying zero to two inches. Before the weekend started,

we had all our plow trucks put together so that when everybody came into work today, they were ready to go."

Public works usually doesn't work on the weekend but as the forecast evolved, with significant accumulation approaching, weekend planning sessions became necessary.

"We don't obviously normally work on the weekend but were always watching the weather forecast," said Plizga. "Pretty much if there's any snow were gonna have, were gonna have the trucks ready."

Plizga had 35 crews on the road to clear the snow. It was the timing of the storm that led to successful preparation.

"This storm started at a good time because it's during the day so that's when the majority of

our equipment operators are working normally. We didn't have to do any special call-in or anything."

Crews will continue to work into the evening and hope to have roads completely clear by tomorrow.