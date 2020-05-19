Rochester fugitive sentenced to prison

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who ran from the law will now be cooling his heels in prison.

Daniel Edward Thompkins, 50 of Rochester, was sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison, with credit for time served, after pleading guilty to felony domestic assault. He was also ordered to pay $2,800 in restitution from his prison wages.

Thompkins was charged in November 2019 and then failed to appear for a hearing in January. Authorities say when Olmsted County deputies tried to arrest him at a home in Cascade Township on January 26, Thompkins ran out the back door and escaped despite the use of a K9 officer to track him down.

Investigators say Thompkins fled to Minneapolis and was eventually caught in April.