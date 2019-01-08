Clear
Rochester fugitive back in custody

Accused of cutting her ex-boyfriend with a knife.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 8:46 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A female fugitive is back in custody in Olmsted County.

Latisha Lynnette Roby, 50 of Rochester, was arrested in April 2017 and accused of taking a knife from her bra and slashing an ex-boyfriend in the stomach. She entered an Alford plea in March 2018 to one count of stalking but failed to show up for her sentencing in August 2018. A warrant was issued for Roby’s arrest.

The Twin Cities Apprehension Team, a Minnesota bounty hunting agency, says it located Roby in Chicago, took her into custody on Tuesday, and then delivered her to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. The Detention Center confirms Roby is again in their custody.

An Alford plea means Roby was not admitting guilty but granted she could be convicted at trial and would accept sentencing.

