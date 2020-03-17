Rochester forming local consortium to ensure food distribution

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Local organizations and city government are working together to make food and other necessities available during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Rochester’s Community Development Department says more than a dozen organizations met Monday to coordinate efforts to ensure all residents can get food and other needed items during coronavirus-related closures. The announcement of a community-wide plan is expected soon with Cradle2Career serving as the project manager and Channel One Regional Food Bank will manage receipt and distribution of goods.

Mayor Kim Norton says the best way people can help right now is to make a financial contribution to Channel One. “Our partner agencies are positioned to help us maximize our collective efforts during this time,” she says.

Channel One says over every dollar is receives, they can provide four meals, stretching resources much further than a donation of a $1 food item.

“We need the community to donate funds and to volunteer to pack emergency boxes – I know that together, we will make sure that everyone has access to food today and in the coming months,” says Channel One Executive Director Virginia Merritt.

Mayor Norton also encourages Rochester residents to check in on their friends and neighbors. “If you must go to the grocery store, check with an elderly neighbor or a friend who is at higher risk for COVID-19 and see if you can pick something up for them,” she says.