Rochester football games sold out for 2020

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Due to Minnesota Department of Health guidelines, there will be a maximum capacity of 250 spectators for prep football games this fall. This limits each participating school to 125 spectators.

Rochester Public Schools announced on Wednesday that home games have been sold out for the 2020 season. Walk-up general admission ticket sales will not be offered and school district IDs or other passes will not be honored.

Spectators without a Big Southeast ticket in their possession will not be allowed on campus.

RPS is working to stream both home and away games.