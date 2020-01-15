Rochester focuses on clean, renewable energy

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Destination Medical Center known as DMC is the economic development plan that aims to make Rochester a global healthcare hub.

At Wednesday’s DMC sustainability series the spotlight was on renewable energy.

Leaders from Rochester Public Utilities shared their plan to become 100% renewable by 2030.

The discussion comes the same day Minnesota Senate Energy and Utilities Finance and Policy committee is holding a meeting at Rochester Community and Technical College to consider legislation designed to modernize Minnesota’s energy solutions.

RPU power resources director Jeremy Sutton says it’s a focus for the company as well.

Sutton said, “One of our goals of this is to be very transparent with the community and get community involvement with what the community wants to see.”

For the average monthly cost of a cup of coffee Sutton says the community can make the goal a reality in the future.

Sutton explained, “We believe we can put together a plan that's 100 percent renewable and have minimal cost impacts to the customer.”

The effort is in line with the Minnesota Senate Energy and Utilities Finance and Policy committee which is looking to pass legislation known as ‘Clean Energy First.’

It would prioritize clean energy as the state plans its future needs.

“In the end it shows the leadership of RPU, the city of Rochester and the city of Minnesota,” added Sutton.

Discussion about the legislation began at RCTC around 6pm. There will be a second committee meeting held on January 22 at Mound Westonka Performing Arts Center.