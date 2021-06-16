Rochester firefighters train to mitigate dangerous chemical incidents

ROCHESTER, Minn. -This week the Rochester Fire Department is hosting a hazardous materials training for all of its firefighters.

Around 90 firefighters will go through the four-hour training over a six-day period to learn how to mitigate a dangerous chemical incident.

RPD is a chemical assessment team for Minnesota and covers several counties in the southeast part of the state so if there’s a hazardous chemical incident the department responds.

Firefighters have been working on mitigating a chlorine leak on top of a simulated train car this week.

Captain Ross Baker says the team only responds to incidents about four times a year, and while it’s rare, it’s a very high-risk situation so the department needs to be prepared.

He explained, “It's got multiple different moving parts so you have to do this so often or you forget the order that things happen. It's like a giant director’s set and you're doing it on top of a rail car that's leaking chlorine so you want to know what you're doing before you get down there and set foot on the car.”

The department also received a new hazardous materials truck about two months that will help firefighters better respond to chemical incidents.