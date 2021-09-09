Rochester firefighters reflect on Sept. 11, 2001: 'We have each other. We're like a big family'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tens of thousands of first responders ran into the Twin Towers on September 11th, 2001. Unfortunately, 343 New York City firefighters didn't come home that night. Over the past two decades, more than 200 have died from 9/11 related health issues.

Captain Brett Knapp with the Rochester Fire Department said as a first responder himself, he'll never forget. "I think as a firefighter and first responder, you always think back to all the sacrifices that all those first responders made that day," he explained.

Rochester firefighter, Mandee Marx, said while the tragedy of 9/11 didn't change the way firemen and women train today, it did create more opportunities to be prepared. "It did make us focus a little more on a mass casualty, like if a building collapsed or a structure collapsed," she explained. "This truck [behind me] is a structural collapse truck that our department has just for situations like that. If a building collapses, we have the ability now to go in and help whereas I don't think we thought about that before."

Today, thousands of the emergency workers who responded on 9/11 are still battling health issues, both physically and mentally. Looking at the tens of thousands of first responders who were at Ground Zero the morning of 9/11, more than a fifth of them report signs of depression to this day. Around one in ten have PTSD. "For a long time, those types of things were kind of kept hidden or people dealt with them in ways that weren't healthy for them in the long run necessarily and their mental health was affected," said Captain Knapp.

Marx is well aware of the stresses brought on by the daily grind of life as a first responder. She said support is key. "We have each other. We're like a big family. We'll come back from calls and we'll kind of debrief with each other. We'll talk about things," explained Marx. "There are also programs now through the state of Minnesota that offer someone to speak to or we can get peers that we can talk to. So, there is awareness to that and that's also good based on what happened at the PTSD."

Nearly 16,000 New York firefighters were exposed to dust, gases, chemicals and fibers while working for more than 10 months during the rescue and recovery effort. More than 11,000 of them have been diagnosed and certified with at least one World Trade Center-covered condition for physical or mental health, ranging from asthma and reflux to PTSD and cancer. That's according to the World Trade Center Health Program.