Rochester firefighters make a special delivery

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- Rochester firefighters made a special delivery this morning.
At 3:00 a.m., in the area of 40th Street and South Broadway, a man called dispatch saying his wife was pregnant and having contractions.
While the husband was driving his wife to the hospital, he pulled over and RPD, Mayo Medical, and Rochester Fire showed up.
Firefighters delivered the baby on scene.
