Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester firefighters make a special delivery

Firefighters deliver baby on the scene.

Posted: Nov 29, 2019 11:34 AM
Posted By: Brianna Sitkowski

ROCHESTER, Minn.-- Rochester firefighters made a special delivery this morning.

At 3:00 a.m., in the area of 40th Street and South Broadway, a man called dispatch saying his wife was pregnant and having contractions.
While the husband was driving his wife to the hospital, he pulled over and RPD, Mayo Medical, and Rochester Fire showed up.

Firefighters delivered the baby on scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Another Winter Storm is heading for the Midwest
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Annual Turkey Trot

Image

Menards Black Friday

Image

Fleet Farm shopper

Image

Christmas Decoration Safety

Image

GROUP OF LADIES SHOPPING

Image

Weather Sean 11/29

Image

Salvation Army Dinner

Image

Black Friday Shoppers hit the stores

Image

Sen. Klobuchar campaigns in North Iowa

Image

Thanksgiving leftovers Safety

Community Events