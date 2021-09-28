Rochester firefighter retires to focus on battle with cancer, encourages others to take prevention seriously

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester firefighter Captain Chuck Solseth is retiring after a 30-year career, the last 25 spent serving with the Rochester Fire Department. His career is coming to a close so he can focus on his battle with cancer and spending time at home with family.

Solseth's introduction to firefighting began during his time in the Navy. After completing his certifications, he served in Minnetonka and Cedar Rapids before coming to Rochester. It's the adventure, teamwork, and helping people on their worst days that he's enjoyed most about his career.

A few months ago, Solseth had been dealing with some heartburn issues. One day, he sat down for a meal at the fire station and was having problems swallowing. This alerted him that something may be wrong. In June, he received an esophageal cancer diagnosis.

He intended to retire a few years from now, but cancer sped up those plans. Solseth and his care team at Mayo Clinic initially thought he may be able to return to work cancer-free after having surgery, but were thrown a curveball. A day before the scheduled surgery, a pre-cancer screen found more cancer in Solseth's hip bone and liver. "So I went from stage 3 to basically stage 4 and that changed everything," he says.

According to the National Institute for Occupational Health and Safety data, firefighters are 9% more likely to receive a cancer diagnosis than the general U.S. population. Firefighters have a 6% higher risk of getting esophageal cancer, the kind that Solseth has.

The chemicals and carcinogens crews are exposed to are as dangerous as the flames they're putting out. "It's pretty obvious when you have heat and flames coming at you. There's things you can do to adjust it but you really don't see the cancer coming at you until it's too late," explains Capt. Solseth. He has numerous former comrades who have died from the disease.

Capt. Solseth tells KIMT that cancer education and prevention have come a long way since he began his career. For example, he now diligently removes and washes his gear after responding to fires, as they become dirty with toxic materials. This was not standard practice early in his career. He hopes he is setting an example for young firefighters to take their health seriously. "No other job is like that where you have so many people that are falling victim to this," he says.

When Capt. Solseth has treatment appointments at Mayo Clinic, he tells KIMT it's hard to see other people, especially children, go through the treatments that take a toll on their bodies. He sees a lot of people frustrated and angry with their diagnosis. "I made up my mind a long time ago that I'm not going to be that way. I've had a wonderful life. It's full of adventure. Being here, I've got great family, and that's what I want to enjoy right now. If it's one year, ten years, twenty years, or remission. Right now, you don't know."

Captain Solseth's cancer treatment involves chemotherapy, radiation, and Mayo Clinic's proton beam. The goal is to get the cancer under control so that he can have surgery to remove his esophagus. "Mayo's my hope. I trust them and if they can't fix me, I'm pretty sure nobody can," he adds.

In his retirement, Solseth plans to ride his motorcycle, see places with his wife, and spend time with his grandkids.

"It's been a great career. It's a great town to live in. And I just want to thank everybody," says Capt. Solseth.

Click here to view more information, research, and resources from the Firefighter Cancer Support Network.