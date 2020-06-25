Rochester fire leaves four people and five cats temporarily homeless

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Four people are looking for a new place to stay after Thursday afternoon house fire.

The Rochester Fire Department was called around 4:43 pm about a home on fire in the 400 block of 19th Avenue SW. A Battalion Chief who happened to be in the neighborhood was first to arrive and saw smoke showing from the windows of a ranch-style home. All the occupants had exited safety but five cats were still unaccounted for.

Fire crews entered the home and put out the flames with a chemical extinguisher. All five cats were found unharmed and crews remained on scene for about an hour to ventilate the structure.

Fire damage was limited to one room but extensive smoke damage has made the home uninhabitable. Four people had been living in the house.

One occupant was checked for smoke inhalation at the scene but was not taken to the hospital.

The cause of this fire is under investigation.