Firefighters evacuate Rochester hotel

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The Rochester Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Country Inn and Suites by Radisson at 4253 Highway 52 N. this evening.

Upon arrival, they say there was no indication of any significant blaze.

Firefighters soon learned from hotel staff that white smoke was coming from an elevator equipment room and was isolated to the ground level.

Firefighters discovered it was a malfunction with the elevator pump and shut off the elevator until service technicians arrive later tonight.

They say the hotel was also evacuated by staff prior to the fire department’s arrival.