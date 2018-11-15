Clear

Rochester fire department asking for public's input moving forward

There are three opportunities to go to the community planning sessions.

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 10:46 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Rochester Fire Department is planning for the future, and wants the public’s help in doing so.

In 2017 alone, firefighters responded to more than 10,000 calls. They’re asking for feedback on how they’re doing at community planning sessions.

“We're aware of some community needs. We're probably unaware of some also,” Chief Eric Kerska said. “So at minimum, I can meet these people and then in the future, hopefully that relationship continues to build and we can go from there.”

With expected growth in the city, there’s going to be a lot to think about and a lot of information to sort through.

“The outcome of this is going to have a lasting impact,” Kerska said, “So I want to get it right. There's a lot of pressure to get it right.”

There are three opportunities to go to the community planning sessions:
Tuesday, Nov. 20 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 27 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.
Thursday, Nov. 29 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

