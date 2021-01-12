Rochester fire and police departments participate in joint training effort

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A multi-agency training drill is taking place Tuesday with the Rochester Fire and Police Departments participating.

The Minnesota Army National Guard and Poison Control is also involved.

Capt. Brett Knapp with the fire department says it’s not often when multiple agencies are able to train together but the training serves as an opportunity to learn from one another.

Knapp said, "It doesn't happen every year on this scale but we train with the Rochester Police Department, some of the other agencies, the National Guard we occasionally train with as well. It's not something that's necessarily scheduled annually but we try and do it whenever we have the time to make it work."

The fire department’s hazardous materials team from Station #4 is participating with the goal to monitor, measure and mitigate hazardous substances.

While this training isn’t in response to anything specific going on right now Capt. Knapp says it’s important to build relationships to operate seamlessly in case of severe event.

He explained, “The more we can get together with them, learn what each other's capabilities are, and strengthen those relationships the better off we'll be when something real life were to happen. Then we'll be able to hit the ground running and get our operations going, get our command unified and get on the same page much more quickly.”

While the departments took COVID-19 masking precautions the fire department says the training wasn’t focused on pandemic response.