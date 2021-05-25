Rochester figure skater places third in national competition

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester figure skater competed in a virtual national tournament.

She placed third out of twelve skaters.

KIMT News 3's Sports caught up with Bri Brehm.

Bri has been coming to the rink since she was just five years old.

"My mom took me to an open rink session with one of my neighborhood friends and ever since that, I have proceeded to keep doing it. I just can't seem to get away from it," says Bri.

Bri is part of the Rochester Figure Skating Club.

Recently, she took part in a virtual national competition for figure skating called the Quest for Creativity.

With just a week to prepare, she choreographed her whole routine.

"I feel like with COVID and everything, we've all witnessed a lot of anxiety and rough mental health and everything. So I wanted to start it off where you're feeling anxious. Then when the music changes, you're feeling more uplifting and happy. But then the door is shut again. So basically the rink closed down and you're feeling anxious," says Bri.

She is now focusing on individual competitions.

Bri hopes to do something with Disney on Ice, saying she loves to tell stories through her figure skating.