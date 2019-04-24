Clear
Rochester father arrested for allegedly hitting daughter with belt due to cell phone usage

Steve Johnson

A father has been accused of whipping his daughter with a belt after she allegedly took her cell phone to school when she wasn’t supposed to.

Apr. 24, 2019

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A father has been accused of whipping his daughter with a belt after she allegedly took her cell phone to school when she wasn’t supposed to.

Steve Johnson, 38, of Rochester, is facing charges of malicious punishment of a child and domestic assault in connection to an alleged incident Monday night.

The 14-year-old girl was awoken by her father hitting her with a belt around her thigh and buttocks at around 8 p.m. in the 400 block of 10th Ave. SE, police said.

The teen was hit 14 times with the belt, authorities said, and Johnson allegedly said he was going to look for a wire switch to continue hitting the teen.

Johnson was arrested Tuesday afternoon at McNeilus in Dodge Center.

