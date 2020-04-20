Rochester family throws quarantine surprise birthday for woman in nursing home

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With nursing homes under lockdown, it can be hard for families to celebrate moments like birthdays.

One Rochester family found a loophole Sunday when they threw a surprise birthday party for their loved one outside of Samaritan Bethany. The resident on the other side of this window is known as GG.

The great grandmother turned 86. GG's daughter Tami Martin says they're a close family and skipping a birthday isn't something they could do.

"One thing about our family is that we are pretty unique and we do find ways to cope through everything,” Martin said. “This is not our first trial and tribulation. We will get through it and we will all be better for it. This will be one that we all remember."

GG typically spends her birthday with her daughter Terri Ehlenfeldt who was born the day after her.

"It's been an emotional week. I just really miss her,” Ehlenfeldt said. “Even though I can't physically touch her she knows that we love her. She knows that we are here and it keeps my heart full."