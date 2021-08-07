Rochester family reunited with their dog two months after it was stolen

ROCHESTER, Minn.- After being missing for more than 60 days, a french bulldog named Sprinkles is finally back with his family. The dog belongs to the Arendt's, a family living in The Med City, and is the therapy dog to the parents three autistic sons.

One of the sons was playing outside with Sprinkles in June, when a lady stopped and asked to pet him. She then ran away and put the dog inside a vehicle that took off.

KIMT News 3 spoke to to the mother Jennifer Arendt at the time, as she was desperately trying to spread the word about Sprinkle's disappearance on social media.

This week, the Arendt's were reunited with their pet after being alerted by a Saint Paul dog sitter who thought they may have found the dog.

"I got a message on Facebook from a family that was dog sitting him that recently purchased him for a thousand dollars," recalls Arendt. "They reached out to the family and said sorry. This dog is stolen and needs to be given back to his rightful owners. That family did go onto Facebook and saw my story. They felt very empathetic. "

The bulldog was finally returned to the Arendt family on Thursday, when they traveled to Saint Paul to have him identified by his microchip.

"I drove up to Saint Paul with my breeder. She followed me up with her car and we scanned sprinkles when we got up there. The chip matched and the rest is history and now he is home."

Arendt still doesn't know why someone would steal the dog but is glad to have him back.

"We're just so thankful for everyone's support for sharing our story, getting it out there because without all that social media attention, these people would have never reconized him and called me."

She's thanful for everyone who helped share Sprinkles story.

"They didn't have to call me but there's still great people out there. We're so blessed."

Sprinkles will be trained to be one of the sons service dogs. Arendt also filed a second police report with the Saint Paul Police Department. Although the case is closed, the family still doesn't know who stole their dog.