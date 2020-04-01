Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester family now has a place to 'Stay at Home'

Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity holds 'soft' dedication during pandemic.

Posted: Apr 1, 2020 2:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The pandemic may have brought many things to a stop but not the effort to help our fellow human beings.

Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity recently held a home dedication where Amber, a single mother of four, was given the keys to their new house. It wasn’t the normal big celebration because of social distancing due to the coronavirus but Amber’s family now has a place of their own to “Stay at Home.”

Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity says it hopes to break ground this spring on a new home in Rochester and another in Owatonna this summer. The organization serves communities in Dodge, Olmsted, Steele, Wabasha, and Waseca counties.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Rain chances return
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Siren Tests

Image

RPD delivering groceries for CUB Foods shoppers

Image

Realtors transition to online showings

Image

Albert Lea Schools begin online classes

Image

Rochester store says freezers are in high demand

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Rain chances for the rest of the work week

Image

Enjoying the great outdoors

Image

Chris PM Weather Forecast 3/31

Community Events