Rochester family now has a place to 'Stay at Home'

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The pandemic may have brought many things to a stop but not the effort to help our fellow human beings.

Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity recently held a home dedication where Amber, a single mother of four, was given the keys to their new house. It wasn’t the normal big celebration because of social distancing due to the coronavirus but Amber’s family now has a place of their own to “Stay at Home.”

Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity says it hopes to break ground this spring on a new home in Rochester and another in Owatonna this summer. The organization serves communities in Dodge, Olmsted, Steele, Wabasha, and Waseca counties.