Rochester family in four-vehicle crash in Wright County

MONTICELLO, Minn. – A Rochester family is involved in a four-vehicle crash northwest of the Twin Cities.

It happened around 2:23 pm Monday in Monticello. The Minnesota State Patrol says four vehicles were all driving south on Highway 25 Katie Ann Lake, 26 of New Castle, Colorado, collided with Alaina Leann Nelson, 21 of Becker. That started a multi-vehicle crash that also involved Randy Michael Hanson, 33 of Richfield, and Brian David Allison, 52 of Rochester.

Nelson was the only person injured in the crash and suffered a non-life threatening injury. Allison and his three passengers, Kathleen Mary Allison, 53, Natalie Grace Allison, 19, and Sydney Rose Allison, were all wearing their seat belts and were not hurt.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office and Allina EMS assisted with this accident.