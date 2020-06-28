Rochester resident reflects on new waste management at parks

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Earlier this year, the Rochester Parks and Forestry Division decided to implement the "Pack in, pack out" model. That means the city ended waste collection at smaller neighborhood parks with the thought people take out any waste they bring in.

Recently Nick Fernholz took his two sons to White Oaks Park to get some fresh air. When they got there they were welcomed by a pile of trash. They decided to clean it up but now are questioning the timing of the city's decision.

“With a lot more people coming to the park wanting to get outside you have a lot higher usage,” Fernholz said. “I just think the timing of this could have been a little bit better and maybe we should look at revisiting it with the parks department at a later date. I think they should bring it back for 2020 due to the pandemic."

Fernholz says he would like to see the department change the initiative to the next calendar year.

He tells KIMT News 3 that he plans to send his thoughts to the parks department in the next week.