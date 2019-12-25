Rochester family celebrates Christmas with traditions

ROCHESTER, Minn- When it comes to the holidays every family has its own way of doing things, their own traditions. For Sophia Hendrickson Christmas is all about spending time with her family. She says one tradition she loves every year is Secret Santa. The most unique tradition her family celebrates is based upon their German roots.

"We are actually part German so we do the pickle gift where we hide a pickle ornament in our tree and whoever finds it gets an extra gift its really fun," Hendrickson said.

Emma Larson also loves spending time when her entire family on Christmas because she gets together to reflect on the past year. In her family the traditions are endless but it all centers around the Christmas tree. while some families compete to have the biggest tree on the block, Larson’s family looks for a small tree, and they name it. This Christmas, their tree is Sebastian, but Sebastian only fulfills one tradition.

"Every year we get all the ingredients to make gingerbread cookies which are our favorite,” Larson said. “We have all the little cutters we make Christmas trees and gingerbread men. It makes us come together and gives us a reason to come together.”