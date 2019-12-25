Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rochester family celebrates Christmas with traditions

The most unique tradition her family celebrates is based upon their German roots.

Posted: Dec 25, 2019 6:09 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ROCHESTER, Minn- When it comes to the holidays every family has its own way of doing things, their own traditions. For Sophia Hendrickson Christmas is all about spending time with her family. She says one tradition she loves every year is Secret Santa. The most unique tradition her family celebrates is based upon their German roots.

"We are actually part German so we do the pickle gift where we hide a pickle ornament in our tree and whoever finds it gets an extra gift its really fun," Hendrickson said.

Emma Larson also loves spending time when her entire family on Christmas because she gets together to reflect on the past year. In her family the traditions are endless but it all centers around the Christmas tree. while some families compete to have the biggest tree on the block, Larson’s family looks for a small tree, and they name it. This Christmas, their tree is Sebastian, but Sebastian only fulfills one tradition.

"Every year we get all the ingredients to make gingerbread cookies which are our favorite,” Larson said. “We have all the little cutters we make Christmas trees and gingerbread men. It makes us come together and gives us a reason to come together.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Rochester
Few Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
The warm weather soon moves out
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Families Flock to the Movies

Image

Working on Christmas

Image

Klein Family Christmas Dinner

Image

Family Traditions

Image

Holiday Meal

Image

Writing thank you notes teaches kids important skills

Image

2019 Year in Review

Image

Sara's Christmas Morning Forecast

Image

Avoiding Christmas Conflict

Image

What's open on Christmas?

Community Events