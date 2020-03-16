Clear
Rochester families working on plans for kids after school shutdown

After Gov. Walz announced a mandatory shutdown for schools, some parents are left figuring out childcare and education options

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 1:51 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - After Minnesota Governor Tim Walz ordered a mandatory of K-12 schools in the state for two weeks, some parents are trying to figure out how to keep their kids educated during this time.

Erin Jensen and her kids were planning to go to Florida for Spring Break in a few weeks. Now, they're staying put and stocking up.

"We anticipated it was coming. I think we're trying to prepare, stock up the house with lots of books so that we don't get too far behind in reading and learning. Because it's going to be quite a bit of time off."

She understands the difficulty some parents may be thrown into when it comes to childcare.

"When you have two working parents and kids away from school, juggling who's going watch the kids, make sure they're still learning. We're working it out."

Jensen works nights at Mayo, and is discussing with her fellow co-workers a plan of action , such as a book exchange or even homeschooling.

"Everyone's pooling together resources together, who's available to help others. They're networking, working on a list of babysitters and people that can help so people don't have to miss work."

For Rochester Public Schools, Superintendent Michael Munoz says the district is working on plans for distance learning and child care.

"We want to bring our teachers together to really help us come up with that plan."

He applauds the work the district has been doing while being faced with this extraordinary challenge.

"We think we're ahead of things, we've been having conversations internally about those type of plans. I think it'll really help us out."

It is not yet clear if days missed would be tacked on the end of the school year.

"We have to be patient, take each day as it comes," Jensen adds.

