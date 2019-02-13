Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester families prepare for another possible government shutdown

Lawmakers have until the end of the week to make a deal to keep the government open.

Posted: Feb. 11, 2019 1:18 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Families of federal employees are counting down the days until February 15, the deadline for lawmakers to make a deal and avoid another government shutdown. 

The looming shutdown comes after three weeks of an open government following the longest shutdown in U.S. history. 

Caitlin Matera's husband works at the Federal Medical Center in Rochester and went weeks without pay during the first shutdown. During that time, Matera helped organize an ongoing donation drive to help government employees not getting paid. 

She said she was 'overwhelmed' by the kindness people showed, but knows they're not out of the woods just yet. 

Matera wants to donate all of the items to organizations to help people in need, but can't yet do that until she knows whether families of federal employees will need it first if another shutdown happens. 

"That's sad because I want to be able to give them away and make sure our federal workers are being paid and that I don't have to worry about shutdowns and they don't have to worry about shutdowns," she said. "But we're not there. We're not comfortable with saying the worst has passed. We don't know that. "

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 4°
Rochester
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 3°
Tracking recovering roads and milder air.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Golden Apple: Sarah Glowaski

Image

Tracking Improvements on the Roads Today

Image

MNDPS: Stop posting road conditions from behind the wheel

Image

Spike in teen tobacco use

Image

Eliminating permits to carry and purchase

Image

Jackknifed semis in Southeastern Minnesota

Image

A number of accidents on I-35

Image

Snow free sidewalks

Image

Update: Joice Library Fire

Image

Talking about biking

Community Events