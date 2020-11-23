Rochester families can now pick up prepared meals at Graham Park

ROCHESTER, Minn - Rochester families can head to Graham Park and pick up prepared meals from Channel One Regional Food Bank and meal kits from Rochester Public Schools.

Channel One has been distributing prepared meals from Mayo High School, but recently shifted over to Graham Park in a collaboration with Rochester Public School's meal kits. Thanks to some help from Olmsted County, everything will now be handed out at once and will work as a drive-thru distribution to keep everyone warm and safe. Families in need can drive to the industrial building, open their trunk and get two prepared meals per person in their home and from the school district, students will get one week's worth of meal kits per child. The prepared meals from Channel One are paid for through the CARES Act and the RPS meal kits are made possible through a federal nutrition waiver.

The executive director of Channel One, Virginia Merritt, said combining the two will make it easier on everyone. "So we're maximizing the amount of food that families can get in one place at one time. As you know, unfortunately, the pandemic seems to be increasing intensity as well as the weather getting cold," explained Merritt. "So we just want to help as many families as possible at one spot."

Merritt said these meals are for anyone would find it beneficial and is in need of food. "There's just no reason for kids to be sitting at home, trying to learn with not enough food," explained Merritt. "If you can't get to a distribution point, we will gladly bring the food to you. We really hope people don't wait until a parent is skipping dinner or until people are skimping to get by. We're here for you. We want to help and we hope people will let us." If you would like to have food delivered, you can call the COVID-19 hotline.

As of right now, the distributions will be taking place every Wednesday and Friday from 10 in the morning until noon through December. While students are on a break, it'll take place on Tuesdays. There is no pre-sign up necessary and no income requirements either. The only thing they ask of you is to open the trunk or leave a seat open in your vehicle where the meal kit can be placed. Channel One is in dire need of volunteers, so if you're interested in helping out, you can click here.