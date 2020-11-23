Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester families can now pick up prepared meals at Graham Park

There's a new location in Rochester to pick up prepared meals and meal kits for students and their families.

Posted: Nov 23, 2020 5:54 AM
Updated: Nov 23, 2020 6:13 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn - Rochester families can head to Graham Park and pick up prepared meals from Channel One Regional Food Bank and meal kits from Rochester Public Schools.

Channel One has been distributing prepared meals from Mayo High School, but recently shifted over to Graham Park in a collaboration with Rochester Public School's meal kits. Thanks to some help from Olmsted County, everything will now be handed out at once and will work as a drive-thru distribution to keep everyone warm and safe. Families in need can drive to the industrial building, open their trunk and get two prepared meals per person in their home and from the school district, students will get one week's worth of meal kits per child. The prepared meals from Channel One are paid for through the CARES Act and the RPS meal kits are made possible through a federal nutrition waiver. 

The executive director of Channel One, Virginia Merritt, said combining the two will make it easier on everyone. "So we're maximizing the amount of food that families can get in one place at one time. As you know, unfortunately, the pandemic seems to be increasing intensity as well as the weather getting cold," explained Merritt. "So we just want to help as many families as possible at one spot."

Merritt said these meals are for anyone would find it beneficial and is in need of food. "There's just no reason for kids to be sitting at home, trying to learn with not enough food," explained Merritt. "If you can't get to a distribution point, we will gladly bring the food to you. We really hope people don't wait until a parent is skipping dinner or until people are skimping to get by. We're here for you. We want to help and we hope people will let us." If you would like to have food delivered, you can call the COVID-19 hotline. 

As of right now, the distributions will be taking place every Wednesday and Friday from 10 in the morning until noon through December. While students are on a break, it'll take place on Tuesdays. There is no pre-sign up necessary and no income requirements either. The only thing they ask of you is to open the trunk or leave a seat open in your vehicle where the meal kit can be placed. Channel One is in dire need of volunteers, so if you're interested in helping out, you can click here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 270157

Reported Deaths: 3297
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin579261084
Ramsey24528470
Anoka19211213
Dakota18738176
Washington12351104
Stearns1200389
Scott735654
St. Louis712297
Wright646135
Olmsted604730
Sherburne499538
Clay435954
Carver397312
Blue Earth367011
Rice350331
Kandiyohi337613
Crow Wing306729
Nobles293828
Chisago27778
Benton256338
Otter Tail251415
Winona240928
Mower232822
Polk222221
Douglas211929
Morrison207521
Lyon189810
McLeod18089
Beltrami177115
Goodhue173126
Becker16769
Itasca165223
Steele16396
Todd161412
Isanti159115
Carlton148310
Nicollet144523
Freeborn13625
Mille Lacs129030
Le Sueur12899
Waseca128710
Pine11625
Cass11538
Brown112610
Meeker10117
Martin97020
Roseau9443
Hubbard92822
Wabasha8961
Dodge7770
Watonwan7604
Redwood75118
Chippewa7437
Renville68818
Sibley6844
Cottonwood6800
Wadena6706
Pipestone65618
Aitkin64722
Rock6259
Houston6012
Fillmore5910
Yellow Medicine55310
Unassigned52756
Murray5173
Pennington5076
Kanabec49711
Swift4835
Faribault4650
Pope4620
Stevens4342
Clearwater4156
Marshall4047
Jackson3981
Lake3463
Koochiching3275
Wilkin3175
Lac qui Parle3123
Lincoln3081
Norman3006
Big Stone2711
Mahnomen2404
Grant2256
Red Lake1833
Kittson1786
Traverse1190
Lake of the Woods821
Cook570

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 210482

Reported Deaths: 2173
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk31270322
Linn13252158
Scott1022075
Black Hawk10209126
Woodbury9870111
Johnson900835
Dubuque866490
Story637819
Dallas595555
Pottawattamie574666
Sioux349925
Webster330928
Marshall327841
Cerro Gordo323041
Clinton303637
Buena Vista290214
Muscatine266964
Des Moines266116
Plymouth257937
Warren254610
Wapello239971
Jones221112
Jasper202739
Marion191518
Carroll188220
Lee188015
Bremer176012
Henry16847
Crawford168215
Benton157414
Tama145140
Jackson13608
Delaware134721
Boone127711
Washington126513
Dickinson126210
Mahaska119027
Wright11425
Buchanan10789
Page10774
Hardin105810
Clay10434
Harrison101428
Clayton10084
Cedar98913
Hamilton9877
Mills9806
Calhoun9787
Fayette9588
Lyon9458
Floyd92614
Kossuth9214
Poweshiek91512
Butler8943
Winneshiek88910
Winnebago87423
Iowa86711
Louisa79916
Hancock7947
Chickasaw7853
Grundy77310
Sac7617
Cherokee7484
Cass73519
Appanoose7336
Shelby7184
Allamakee71111
Mitchell7074
Emmet70123
Guthrie69215
Union6866
Franklin67619
Humboldt6495
Madison6414
Jefferson6121
Palo Alto6044
Unassigned5810
Keokuk5237
Pocahontas5072
Howard4999
Osceola4941
Greene4860
Clarke4564
Ida42810
Monroe42812
Montgomery42610
Davis4225
Taylor4162
Adair4066
Monona3912
Fremont3432
Worth3330
Van Buren3294
Lucas3056
Decatur2950
Wayne2836
Audubon2811
Ringgold1832
Adams1521
Rochester
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 14°
Mason City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 13°
Colder Monday, Rain & Snow Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Jefferson Elementary students sending messages of hope

Image

Salvation Army needs support

Image

Rep. Bennett on restrictions

Image

Christmas drive for foster children

Image

Sunday weather

Image

Nupa responds to new COVID-19 restrictions

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

Despite pause some sports allowed to continue

Image

Section football championship highlights and scores from Friday

Image

New pandemic guidelines go into effect at midnight

Community Events