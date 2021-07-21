Rochester faith leaders release statement after school board outburst

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester faith leaders have released a heartfelt statement urging unity, integrity and the courage to do what’s right after a raucous Rochester School Board meeting last week.

During the meeting on July 13, Rochester area clergy say they are appalled at the way people addressed school board members which included shouting, swearing, and using the Lord’s prayer as a weapon.

The crowds expressed disapproval of critical race theory, which the school board says it does not teach, masking in schools and freedom of speech.

First Unitarian Universalist Church in Rochester was among those that signed the statement. Reverend Luke Stevens-Royer says faith leaders are deeply concerned about how the crowd spoke misinformation and moving forward wants more open and honest communication.

He explained, “We'd like to see better conversations where we aren't afraid of critical thinking and critical understanding of who we are and where we come from so we're not afraid of the truth of our history and what it calls of us. Not to shame anybody or any group of people but to call us to our best self and work for a better, more just, and equitable world.”

The topics discussed by the crowd were not on the agenda except for an update to a mask policy resolution.

