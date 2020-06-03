Clear
Rochester facing downtown travel disruptions in June

Multiple construction projects and outdoor eating space for restaurants to make driving more complicated.

Posted: Jun 3, 2020 5:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Travel through downtown Rochester will be disrupted by multiple projects in June.

“We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding over the coming weeks as travel is impacted through the core of downtown,” says interim Public Works Director Wendy Turri. “All of these projects are contributing to the future of our vibrant community, be it the revamped Heart of the City that will provide a gathering space or the updating of underground infrastructure that will allow for future growth.”

Here are some travel impacts for June wiith additional impacts on the maps below.

• Closure of the northbound travel and parking lanes on 1 Avenue SW from 2 Street SW to
3 Street SW.
o Began June 1 and is expected to last until mid-August.
o Southbound travel and parking lanes will remain open.

• Closure of the northbound travel lanes on 3 Avenue NW from 3 Street NW to 5 Street NW continues.
o The detour around this work changes on June 8 and will be along 6 Avenue NW via
2 Street NW and 7 Street NW. This work is expected to last until June 18.

• Lanes shifted at the Broadway Avenue South at 2 Street SW/SE intersection.
o Begins June 8 and is expected to last until mid-August.
o One lane of travel will remain in each direction.
o Right hand turns from 2 Street SE onto northbound Broadway Avenue will be allowed.

• Complete closure of Broadway Avenue North from Civic Center Drive to 1 Street NW/NE.
o Begins June 8 and expected to last until August 8.
o Traffic will be detoured around this work via Civic Center Drive NE and East Center Street.
o U-turns will be provided at 3 Street NW, 2 Street NW, 2 Street NE, 1 Street NW and 1 Street NE where they meet Broadway Avenue.

Rochester Public Transit routes are not affected but traffic congestion due to detours may cause longer travel times and delays in some bus service.

Downton Rochester is currently experiencing several construction efforts, including:

• Heart of the City - The first phase of Destination Medical Center’s Heart of the City public realm project is a renovation of Peace Plaza and surrounding areas.

• 1 Avenue SE Relief Sewer for the Government Siphon -This project began in 2019 with sanitary sewer improvements along 1 Avenue SE and installation of a new sanitary sewer siphon along the 3 Avenue SE Bridge from the Government Center to 2 Street SE. In 2020 additional sanitary and storm sewer improvements will continue to be installed along 2 Street SE from Broadway Avenue to 3 Avenue SE.

• 1 Street NW Sanitary Sewer Diversion to Broadway - Additional sanitary sewer capacity in downtown will be created by installing a diversion pipe that will bring the sanitary flow from 1 Avenue NW and 3 Street NW to the existing trunk sewer located at Broadway Avenue North and 1 Street NW.

• City Loop Phase 1, Dedicated Bike Lanes on 3 Avenue SW/NW, 4 Avenue SW/NW, and Center Street - The project includes the addition of buffered bicycle lanes along Center Street from 4 Avenue SW to the Zumbro River bridge and along both 3 Avenue SW/NW and 4 Avenue SW/NW from Soldiers Field to 5 Street NW.

In addition, Governor Walz set out rules for restaurants, cafes, and other such establishments to expand their outdoor space in order to maintain a safe environment for customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Closures of some travel lanes, parking lanes, and metered spaces have been granted in the downtown area in order to accommodate these outdoor seating spaces.

