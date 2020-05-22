Rochester extends ban on large public events through August

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the City of Rochester is suspending all large public events through August 16.

That includes three significant summer events:

• Rochester Police Department’s “Safe City Nights” program

• Rochester Civic Music’s “Down by the Riverside” and “forWARD” free concert series

• Rochester Downtown Alliance’s “Thursdays Downtown” street market and music festival

“This decision was not made without great thought and consideration. We continue to maintain a focus on the health and safety of our community,” says City Administrator Steve Rymer. “Teammates will work with local organizations to identifying creative opportunities to create and celebrate our community while we navigate the ongoing impacts of this unprecedented pandemic.”

Rochester previously suspended events on City facilities and City grounds through July 8, which included Independence Day celebrations. This decision extends that suspension.

"While it is unfortunate that we will not be able to go forward with these events in their typical format, it is the best decision we can make to keep everyone safe,” says Mayor Kim Norton. “We know community events add such vibrancy to our community and we are working hard on alternative opportunities."