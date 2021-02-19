Rochester experiencing high gas prices

ROCHESTER, Minn- If you notice you are paying more at the pump, that is no mistake. The record-breaking cold in the south is the reason for that. The extreme cold and inclement weather has hit refineries across Texas and the Gulf Coast and forced them to close. This has also caused the price of gas at stations in Rochester to increase.

According to AAA, the price of gas in Rochester starts at $2.54 a gallon, slightly more than the state average. The average price of regular fuel in The Med City is $2.63 a gallon. The average price people in Minnesota are paying to fill up their cars with that type of gas is $2.53 a gallon up six cents from Thursday.

"It bugs me as well as it's heartbreaking," explained Jackie Booth.

Political anaylst Rayce Hardy weighed in on the situation.

"Once Kwik Trip and Casey's set their price, they all kind of move together," said Hardy. He also believes Rochester's economy is to blame for the high prices as well and doesn't see them decreasing for a while.

"I think that the current prices are probably here to stay," explained Hardy. "I think that we in the U.S. are going to produce around 70 dollars a barrel. We should expect this price for a gallon of gas for the rest of the winter, spring, into the summer, and maybe a few cents higher."

Hardy is encouraging people to carpool, walk, and bike to places if they can.