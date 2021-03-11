Rochester expected to receive $16M of $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As we mark the official one year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring a worldwide pandemic, state and local governments are hoping the latest relief package will provide a push to get cities back on their feet.

Rochester is expected to receive $16 million of the $1.9 trillion package. It's a small amount compared to cities like Duluth who will e allocated nearly 60 million.

Mayor Kim Norton says the city council has to have robust discussions about business relief with the hope of reaching those who weren't helped the first time.

She explained, "We need to make certain we're able to provide all the services the community expects as a city. So, we need to look to this year and moving ahead into the next year; and we know recovery will take a year or two. But, also make sure a portion of that goes to keep our businesses and our residents whole as well."

The city cut $101 million from this year's budget, so while the $16 million will fill some gaps, Norton says it's clearly not enough to cover all the shortfalls.

Norton said, "This time when the funds come to the city it allows us to offset, this year and next, some of the cuts that we're feeling. I think we have to very carefully weigh in those discussions what proportion of the money goes where. I think it will be hard and difficult but important discussion that the city will be having in the coming weeks."

Biden is expected to sign the Congress passed package on Thursday.