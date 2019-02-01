Rochester emerges from deep freeze

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As temperatures are finally rising above zero, the city is coming back to life. Businesses, public spaces, and public transportation are open and operating normally again.
"Tomorrow when it gets above freezing, we're going to rejoice because we're down here and its warm and balmy," says Sherry Fast, who is visiting from Canada.
