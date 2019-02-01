Clear
Rochester emerges from deep freeze

The city is looking forward to the weekend warm-up.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 6:35 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As temperatures are finally rising above zero, the city is coming back to life. Businesses, public spaces, and public transportation are open and operating normally again.

"Tomorrow when it gets above freezing, we're going to rejoice because we're down here and its warm and balmy," says Sherry Fast, who is visiting from Canada.

Tracking warmer weather fore the weekend plus a surge of moisture.
