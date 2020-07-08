Rochester elementary school releases plans to welcome back students

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester elementary school is gearing up to welcome kids back into the classroom.

Longfellow Elementary School has released plans for the upcoming academic years. In just a matter of weeks students can expect a mix of in-class and distance learning.

Longfellow follows a different schedule than other Rochester Public Schools and will begin the new year on July 27th following the 45-15 learning program.

That means nine weeks of school followed by three weeks of break.

Students will only attend class twice a week and the capacity will be restricted to no more than 50-percent.

They will then participated in distance learning for the other two day. On Fridays teachers and staff will work without students in the classroom.

School boar vice chair Jean Marvin says staff plan to assess how reopening goes and will make adjustments as needed.

Marvin explained, “They'll continue to assess, to make changes as needed but we know all the students and staff in Rochester are anxious to get back to school. Our number one priority though is to ensure that the education for these kids and those that teach them is safe.”

The school plans to transition to the Minnesota Department of Education’s state-wide educational delivery model. That plan should be released on July 27th.

You can find more information about Longfellow's back to school plan by clicking here.