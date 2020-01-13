Rochester elementary school locked down Monday after potential telephone threat

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester elementary school was in a lockdown Monday morning after telephone threat.

Bamber Valley Elementary sent a letter to families addressing the situation.

The letter can be seen below:

“Earlier today in the 10 am hour we called a “lock down” with our students and staff. We took this precaution due to a potential threat made to some of our staff during a telephone call with an adult, who was not located in our building. When we called the lockdown, our emergency alert system was activated. This set off alarms and lights throughout our school. Our students and staff remained in their classrooms during this time frame, and teaching and learning continued. We also had the Rochester Police Department officers at our school during this time. We were able to communicate to our staff that there was a potential outside disturbance, and that we wanted staff and students to remain in classrooms out of concern for their safety. The individual that made the threat was not on our property. We were able to call off the lockdown and stop the alarms and lights after approximately 20 minutes.

Our students will receive information from me and my administration team about why we called the lock down in an age appropriate manner. Again, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. The threat was never at our building, and our students and staff are all safe.

I appreciate your support and partnership in education at Bamber Valley.”