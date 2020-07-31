ROCHESTER, Minn. - As President Trump begins floating the idea of delaying the presidential election until it can be conducted in-person, citing potential fraud concerns due to absentee ballots, the city of Rochester says it has full confidence the election can move forward.

The city clerks office says there is no evidence that mail-in voting is fraudulent and in Minnesota everyone, for any reason, has been able to vote absentee since 2014.

City clerk Anissa Hollingshead says this year has seen a large increase in requests for absentee ballots due to COVID-19. However, even with the increase, Hollingshead says she has complete confidence in the election process.

That's because she says ballots are always handled in pairs, there are stringent measures in placeto verify voter identity and a tracking system ensures nobody can vote twice.

Due to those established practices Hollingshead says she has full confidence in the security of the election.

She explained, "As election administrators we are very comfortable and confident in the processes that are in place. They are very well established and very well tested. I have full faith and confidence in the integrity and the security in the election and that it can move forward."

If you do request an absentee ballot but don't submit it before the deadline Hollingshead says you can still vote in-person on election day.