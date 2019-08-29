Clear
Rochester educator to be honored for teaching excellence

Tucker Quetone Tucker Quetone

45 award winners from across the country.

Posted: Aug 29, 2019
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON, DC – A Rochester teacher is one of 45 public school educators who will receive the prestigious California Casualty Award for Teaching Excellence.

Tucker Quetone, a high school English teacher at Rochester Alternative Learning Center will be recognized next February at the NEA Foundation’s Salute to Excellence in Education Gala.

“This year’s awardees are fulfilling the promise of public education in classrooms, schools, and communities from coast to coast,” says Sara A. Sneed, President and CEO of the NEA Foundation. “Each awardee has met a very high standard, and together, they are celebrated for a shared commitment to educational excellence, innovative approaches to student learning, and support for their peers. We are grateful to California Casualty for its recognition and celebration of the very best in education, and we look forward to honoring the 2020 California Casualty Awards for Teaching Excellence awardees.”

The California Casualty Awards for Teaching Excellence awardees are nominated by their peers for their dedication to the profession, community engagement, professional development, attention to diversity, and advocacy for fellow educators.

“We are proud to honor these exceptional educators and show our appreciation for their incredible work” says Beau Brown, CEO of California Casualty. “The California Casualty awardees exemplify educators’ ability to be a positive force in their students’ lives.”

Of the 45 educators, five finalists will be announced at the beginning of the school year and receive $10,000 at the gala. The nation’s top educator will be revealed at the gala on February 7, 2020 and receive an additional $25,000.

