Rochester educator named Minnesota's Teacher of the Year

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A Rochester educator has been named the state's Teacher of the Year.

A high school English learner and ethnic studies teacher at Century High School, Natalia Benjamin is the 57th person to receive the award.

“Learning languages has been a part of me for all of my life,” said Benjamin, who was born and raised in Guatemala, in an essay submitted to the Minnesota Teacher of the Year selection panel. “My personal experiences with languages created a passion and appreciation for multiple languages and cultures. Many of my students are navigating new cultures and places. I hope that I can be a small part of their journey in succeeding as they follow their dreams.”

Gov. Tim Walz said, "under the most challenging circumstances, you showed up for your students every single day with compassion and dedication."