Rochester educator is finalist for MN Teacher of the Year

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester educator is one of the finalists for the 2021 Minnesota Teacher of the Year program

Natalia Benjamin, EL and ethnic studies teachers at Century High School, is one of nine finalists announced Tuesday by Education Minnesota. There were 75 total candidates from across the state.

The selection panel is tentatively scheduled to meet in June to conduct individual interviews with each of the nine finalists and to cast votes for the 2021 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, which will be announced at a banquet later in 2021. The annual event has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The other finalists for the award are:

Layne Bell, Hopkins Public Schools, Hopkins High School – Hopkins Achievement Program alternative program, language arts, 9th-12th.

Kim Marty–Goblirsch, Medford Public Schools, Medford High School, language arts, 9th-12th.

Todd Hunter, Anoka-Hennepin School District, Anoka High School, science, 10th-12th.

Eugenia Popa, Saint Paul Public Schools, Harding Senior High School, ESL, 9th-12th.

France Roberts, Wayzata Public Schools, Meadow Ridge Elementary School, elementary education, 1st.

Sandra Stephens, South Washington County Schools, Nuevas Fronteras Spanish Immersion, elementary education, kindergarten.

Jessica Stewart, Osseo Area Schools, Osseo Senior High School, social studies, 9th-12th.

Lauren Wheeler, Minneapolis Public Schools, Thomas Edison High School, fitness for life/health, 9th-12th.

Top row (left to right): Layne Bell, Natalia Benjamin, Kim Marty-Goblirsch; middle row (left to right): Todd Hunter, Eugenia Popa, France Roberts; bottom row (left to right): Sandra Stephens, Jessica Stewart, Lauren Wheeler.