Rochester earns top honors as the best city to live in

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester may be best known as the home of the Mayo Clinic. It’s also a great city in which to live.

The Chamber of Commerce voted Rochester as the second best Minnesota City in which to live because of the well paying jobs at Mayo and IBM.

Rochester beat out larger cities including Minneapolis.

Bob Hubert has lived in Rochester for about 20 years.

He says there is a lot that makes the med city special.

"Great place for families good park system a lot of facilities for playing the school system is awesome," said Hubert.

Being second best doesn't sit well with Rochester resident Hubert.

He says this is now a challenge for the med-city to become number one.

"We're highly competitive so you find the stats that makes them number one and we'll chase them," he said.

Hubert will be pretty busy trying to beat Eden Prairie.

The Chamber of Commerce says the mixed income model makes it a dream housing community for people of varying financial incomes.

THE TOP FIVE ON THE LIST

1.) Eden Prairie

2.)Rochester

3.)Osseo

4.)Minneapolis

5.)Hopkins



For the complete list, Click here.