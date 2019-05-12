Clear

Rochester ear-slicer sentenced

Miguel Erives Miguel Erives

Police say argument between roommates ended in assault.

Posted: May. 12, 2019 12:27 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man gets two days in jail for slicing off his roommate’s ear.

Miguel Arturo Erives, 24 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to 5th degree assault for a November 2018 incident where police say Erives punched his roommate, threw glass bottles at him, and hit him with a guitar. The roommate’s ear had to be stitched back on after the assault.

Court documents say it started as an argument where Erives claimed his victim owed him $3,000.

Erives has been given two days in jail and one year of supervised probation. He must also pay a $300 victim assistance fee.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Intermittent sun for the second half of the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Stamping out hunger in north Iowa

Image

Warmer weather puts emphasis on bike safety

Image

Walk MS event held in Mason City

Image

Walleye fishing season kicks off in Minnesota

Image

Anglers hit the water on Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener

Image

Tracking More Sun for Mother's Day

Image

Iowa high school state track & field qualifiers.

Image

Local fisher chosen to tour Governor Walz during Fishing Opener

Image

Young anglers hope for the big one at Governor's Fishing Challenge

Image

Honoring the fallen

Community Events