Rochester ear-slicer sentenced

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man gets two days in jail for slicing off his roommate’s ear.
Miguel Arturo Erives, 24 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to 5th degree assault for a November 2018 incident where police say Erives punched his roommate, threw glass bottles at him, and hit him with a guitar. The roommate’s ear had to be stitched back on after the assault.
Court documents say it started as an argument where Erives claimed his victim owed him $3,000.
Erives has been given two days in jail and one year of supervised probation. He must also pay a $300 victim assistance fee.
