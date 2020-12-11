Rochester duplex to provide space to quarantine

Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority purchased a duplex on the corner of 13 Ave and 14th ST NW in Rochester to provide a place for families with nowhere else to go, who have been exposed to the virus, to quarantine.

Formerly a group home, this space will provide a safe place for COVID-positive families to isolate short-term.

Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority made the investment in this location because of the variety of uses.

Housing Director, Dave Dunn, explains, “It was multiple opportunities to keep these as affordable rental properties in Rochester, and help those who are struggling to find a place to live."

They wanted to provide a place for individuals to take care of themselves, their families, and their health.

Previously the organization worked with hotels to temporarily house individuals. With COVID-19, this isn't exactly ideal.

Dunn says, “As we're continuing to address COVID, it's really hard to isolate under the best circumstances. But when people don't have a physical place to isolate in, it's impossible."

During their stay at the units, the team focuses on learning about the families, and matching them with other resources to find a more permanent housing solution.

Dunn explains, "While housing is a very important part of helping people, it's not just about housing. So by having people stably housed--even for a short period of time--we can get to know them we can know the needs of the family."

The facility is a one floor plan with two bedrooms in each unit, with additional space for office use, allowing staff to be on sight to further assist families needs.

With a vaccine on the way to help end the spread of Coronavirus, it won't end homelessness, so this effort is one step toward helping fight the housing need.

The facility will be operating to house families in need as soon as next week.

The units will eventually be rented out for future use to tenants working with Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment, and to help provide affordable housing within Olmsted County.