Rochester duo plead not guilty to North Iowa car wash thefts

MASON CITY, Iowa – The second of two alleged car wash thieves has entered a plea.

Danielle Minea, 40 of Rochester, has pleaded not guilty to ongoing criminal conduct, 2nd degree criminal mischief, and 3rd degree theft. Her trial is set to begin on August 11.

Minea and Kyle Brent Kuchenmeister, 42 of Rochester, are accused of stealing from car washes in Mason City, Clear Lake, and Hampton in August and September of 2019.

Kuchenmeister has already pleaded not guilty to ongoing criminal conduct and 2nd degree criminal mischief. His trial is scheduled to start on July 14.