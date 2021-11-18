Rochester duo arrested for over 1/2 pound of cocaine have pleaded guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Guilty pleas have been entered by two people arrested after the discovery of more than half a pound of cocaine.

Susan Douangmichit, 39 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to fifth-degree drug possession and Loc Huu Truong, 39 of Rochester has pleaded guilty to first-degree drug possession.

The two were arrested after the April 29 search of a Rochester home in the 4900 block of Castleview Drive NW. The Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement team says it found 276.8 grams of cocaine and $2,000 in cash.

Douangmichit was sentenced Thursday to two years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $500 fine. Truong’s sentencing is scheduled for February 28, 2022.