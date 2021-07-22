Rochester duo arrested for half-a-pound of cocaine plead not guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two people arrested after the discovery of more than half a pound of cocaine are pleading not guilty.

Susan Douangmichit, 38, and Loc Huu Truong, 39, are both charged with two counts of first-degree sale of drugs.

The Rochester duo was arrested after the search of a home in the 4900 block of Castleview Drive NW in Rochester on April 29. The Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement team says it found 276.8 grams (around .6 pounds) of cocaine and $2,000 in cash.

Trial dates for Douangmichit and Truong have not been scheduled.