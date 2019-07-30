Rochester duo facing federal drug charges

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Two Rochester residents are facing federal drug charges.

Steven Allen Lindquist, 30, has been indicted for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and three counts of possession with intent to distribute. Tiffany Marie Gauthier, 24, is charged with conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute meth.

The Minnesota U.S. Attorney says Lindquist and Gauthier conspired to deal meth in southeastern Minnesota from November 2018 through May 29, 2019. Goodhue County law enforcement says it found around 55 pounds of meth in a vehicle linked to Lindquist and seized $17,920 in cash from both defendants. Lindquist is also accused of possession of hydrocodone, oxycodone, alprazolam, clonazepam, MMDA (molly), and marijuana.

The DEA, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, and other members of the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement team contributed to this investigation.