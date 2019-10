Rochester drug dealer sentenced to prison

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Pleading guilty to dealing drugs is sending an Olmsted County man to prison.

Tracy Michael Brooks, 50 of Rochester, has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars, with credit for 317 days already served.

Brooks was arrested on May 1, 2018, after a traffic stop in Rochester. Police say 31 grams of methamphetamine, 2.5 grams of cocaine, 64 grams of marijuana, packaging materials, scales, and other items involved in drug sales were found in Brooks’ vehicle.

He entered a guilty plea to 1st degree sale of drugs in August 2019.