Clear
BREAKING NEWS: State Patrol: 1 person dead after Hancock County accident Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rochester drug dealer gets 30 years of probation

Richard Betts

Arrested in December 2017 and April 2018.

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 5:28 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – After being caught with drugs twice, a Minnesota man will spend decades on probation.

Richard Alan Betts, 62 of Rochester, was arrested in December 2017 and accused of selling 29.3 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant for law enforcement. Betts was then arrested in April after authorities say he was caught with 11 grams of meth, marijuana wax, five oxycodone pills, packaging materials, and scales.

He eventually pleaded guilty in both cases. On Monday, Betts was sentenced to 30 years of probation for 1st degree drug sales and 20 years of probation for 3rd degree drug sales. Both sentences will be served at the same time.

Betts was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service for both convictions.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 13°
Another cool and clear night will lead into a breezy Tuesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

The Giving Shop

Image

More than $30,000 donated to cancer research

Image

Zachary Patterson petitions court

Image

Concerns about rising number of West Nile Virus cases in Iowa

Image

HAZMAT training in Rochester

Image

Police chief discusses '48 Hours' story on Jodi Huisentruit

Image

My Money - Tips on saving money elsewhere

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Sunday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events