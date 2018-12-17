Rochester drug dealer gets 30 years of probation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – After being caught with drugs twice, a Minnesota man will spend decades on probation.

Richard Alan Betts, 62 of Rochester, was arrested in December 2017 and accused of selling 29.3 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant for law enforcement. Betts was then arrested in April after authorities say he was caught with 11 grams of meth, marijuana wax, five oxycodone pills, packaging materials, and scales.

He eventually pleaded guilty in both cases. On Monday, Betts was sentenced to 30 years of probation for 1st degree drug sales and 20 years of probation for 3rd degree drug sales. Both sentences will be served at the same time.

Betts was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service for both convictions.