Rochester drug dealer gets more prison time

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rush City man is sentenced after pleading guilty to being a significant drug dealer in Rochester.

Andre Lorenzo Dee, 27, was arrested in January 2017 and charged with 14 drug felonies involving the sale of marijuana and cocaine. He eventually pleaded guilty to two counts of 3rd degree drug sales. On Thursday, Dee was sentenced to six years in prison with credit for 606 days already served.

Dee is already serving three years in prison for a predatory offender registration violation in Olmsted County and the sentences will be served at the same time.