ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Public Works is reminding drivers to obey the “No Parking” signs at street maintenance projects.

The city is not currently enforcing downtown parking meters or residential parking permit zones but all parking is still prohibited in posted work zones from 7 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday. All violators will be ticketed and towed.

To see maps of street maintenance projects where parking is now allowed, click here.

Parking also remains prohibited in loading zones, no parking zones, in front of fire hydrants, and at bagged meters.