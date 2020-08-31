Rochester driver killed in Blue Earth County crash

PEMBERTON, Minn. – A weekend crash in Blue Earth County killed a Rochester driver.

The Sheriff’s Office says Ezequiel Angel Balderas, 20 of Rochester, was driving a pickup truck north on County Road 53 when he went off the road near 144th Street, south of Pemberton. The truck hit a field approach, vaulted, and rolled.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Balderas was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. The crash happened just before 8 pm Saturday and the Austin Police Department says truck had been reported stolen about an hour earlier.

The Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement was not pursuing Balderas when the crash occurred. This incident remains under investigation.