Rochester driver injured after vehicle goes into Little Cedar River in Mitchell Co.

The car went into the north ditch and wound up on its roof in the Little Cedar River.

Posted: Aug 11, 2019 10:00 AM
Updated: Aug 11, 2019 10:11 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

LITTLE CEDAR, Iowa – A Rochester driver was hurt Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash in Mitchell County.

The Iowa State Patrol says Tyler Keifer, 23, was driving east on 430th Street near Quail Avenue, just north of Little Cedar, when the car went out of control at a high rate of speed on a curve. The car went into the north ditch and wound up on its roof in the Little Cedar River.

The State Patrol says Keifer was taken to Rochester, MN, for medical treatment.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and St. Ansgar and Osage fire departments and EMS assisted at the scene. This crash happened around 5:14 pm Saturday.

